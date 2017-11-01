Taylor Swift is releasing her new album Reputation next week and two very lucky Kiwis are about to join the party in New York for her official Reputation Celebration.
Entries opened last week and Instagram has been flooded with fans celebrating their friendships and sharing why their bestie deserves to win.
The exclusive party is invitation-only and will have food, drinks and 13 (Swift's lucky number) unique activities for the globe-trotting winners from all over the world.
Here are just some of the Kiwis already in the running to join Taylor's party.
Amy Martian is nominating her friend of 20 years with a clever newspaper-themed photo on Instagram.
I'm so happy to nominate my friend of twenty years, Isabelle Russell, to go to Taylor Swift's launch party through #repyourfriendnz. The two of us have been fans for the decade that's just passed, to the start of this new age and have written this article to explain our love story. We're so looking forward to the new soundtrack that Taylors #reputation will bring!
Rachel Waugh claims her friend is the "hardest working nurse in New Zealand" and is the best "dancelikenooneislooking partner."
Contestant Sarah Parsons wrote a cute acrostic poem to explain why her and her bestie should win.
Nothing but poetry (acrostic) can explain this girl's OBSESSION with Ms Taylor Swift L=Lipstick, always red. A=Are you ready for this devotion. U=Untouchable love burning brighter than the sun. R=Reputation as the actual biggest fan. E=Ex boyfriends beware. N=No one more deserving to go see TS in NYC!!! LAUREN TAYLOR #RepYourFriendNZ @laurenelizabethford
Anrozelle Lategan nominated her Swift-mad friend who has already ordered three copies of Reputation.
Jess has nominated her best friend Kaylee - who also happens to also be her sister.
Entries are open now until November 5, and we'll announce the winner at nzherald.co.nz on November 6.
Fans must be 18 years or older to enter the competition.