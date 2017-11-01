Taylor Swift is releasing her new album Reputation next week and two very lucky Kiwis are about to join the party in New York for her official Reputation Celebration.

Entries opened last week and Instagram has been flooded with fans celebrating their friendships and sharing why their bestie deserves to win.

The exclusive party is invitation-only and will have food, drinks and 13 (Swift's lucky number) unique activities for the globe-trotting winners from all over the world.

Here are just some of the Kiwis already in the running to join Taylor's party.

Amy Martian is nominating her friend of 20 years with a clever newspaper-themed photo on Instagram.

Rachel Waugh claims her friend is the "hardest working nurse in New Zealand" and is the best "dancelikenooneislooking partner."

Contestant Sarah Parsons wrote a cute acrostic poem to explain why her and her bestie should win.

Anrozelle Lategan nominated her Swift-mad friend who has already ordered three copies of Reputation.

Jess has nominated her best friend Kaylee - who also happens to also be her sister.

Entries are open now until November 5, and we'll announce the winner at nzherald.co.nz on November 6.

Fans must be 18 years or older to enter the competition.