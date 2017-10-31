Most stars are grateful when they receive an award - especially a Bafta.

Not Aziz Ansari.

The Master of None star went on a spectacular three-minute rant about everything that was wrong with awards shows while accepting the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

Aziz Ansari accepts the Charlie Chaplin award for excellence in comedy at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo/Getty Aziz Ansari accepts the Charlie Chaplin award for excellence in comedy at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo/Getty

Ansari, 34, took to the stage in Los Angeles and initially seemed grateful for getting the gong, saying: "This is a tremendous honour."

Advertisement

But it was all downhill from there, with Ansari complaining he had to travel from London to America to receive a "f***ing British award".

"I'd met this lovely woman there, we were having a great time in London, drinking flat whites, eating shepherd pies, riding the tube ... and who comes in and ruins my amazing British experience? The f***ing Baftas."

Ansari said he tried to receive his award via a video link, but organisers wouldn't let him.

He went on to complain about award show food, the process of preparing for award ceremonies, and being forced to watch tribute reels about yourself.

"(It's) the most awkward thing in the world," he declared. "You get mad about the bits they've picked, you imagine people who haven't seen your shit being like, 'Really, this guy?!'"

Crowd members, including John Lithgow, Dick Van Dyke and Kate Mara, appeared shocked at first, but quickly began laughing at Ansari's antics.

Ansari finished his rant by saying his complaints were just a comedy routine.

"All that stuff is just jokes, this is really a very nice thing," he said.