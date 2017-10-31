Wendy Williams fainted towards the end of her Halloween special on Tuesday.

The popular host, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, was speaking on stage when she suddenly began to wobble and stagger backwards before dropping to the floor.

The show then went to black.

After a lengthy commercial break, the episode returned to show the audience clapping enthusiastically, but gave no look at the stage or Williams before again going to commercial break.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I passed out. I am a champ, and I am back,"said Williams a few minutes later when the show returned.

She propped herself up on a clear podium and still appeared to be struggling to speak as she announced the winners of the costume contest.

Moments after the incident an ambulance arrived on the scene and a wheelchair was taken out of the emergency vehicle for the host.

An Escalade arrived a short time after and was ushered into the garage by Williams' security team, leaving soon after with Williams smiling in the backseat and waving as she drove off from the studio with her husband Kevin Hunter by her side.

The episode happened right as Williams was returning from break and preparing to announce the winners, with the host seeming out of breath and a bit dazed as she began to speak.

She then could be seen visibly struggling to read the cue cards just seconds in, saying "carest" instead of contestant, before her eyes widened and she began to fall back from the podium she was leaning on for support.

Williams took four steps backwards and a look of fear and shock could be seen on her face before she dropped completely out of view.

It is still unclear what caused the episode, beyond Williams' claim that she had overheated in her costume.

Multiple crew members could be seen rushing towards Williams before the screen went to black.

Crew members were also seen outside the studio waiting for the ambulance when it pulled up to the studio moments after the incident.

The responders quickly unloaded a kit and wheelchair before making their way inside.

A spokesperson for Williams said on Tuesday afternoon that all was well with the host, and more details would be shared on Wednesday's episode of her daytime talk show.

Williams "is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep," said Ronn Torrisan.

He also stated that Williams had been examined by medical professionals at her studio, but did not provide any additional details about that beyond saying that she "is well."

Torrisan closed out his statement by noting: "She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show."

Some have taken to social media to question if the entire incident was a stunt, though the video seems to dispute that notion.