Laneway's already announced a stacked line-up for next year's Albert Park festival.

Today, it's getting a little bigger.

The popular festival, being held in Auckland on January 29, has confirmed that New York folk singer Julie Byrne, Kiwi soul singer Noah Slee, and punk act Wax Chattels will join the bill.

They'll perform alongside Anderson Paak, Amy Shark, Slowdive, Billie Eilish, The War on Drugs, The Internet and others.

It's the festival's second time in Albert Park after moving from many years at Silo Park, and organisers say it's heading towards a sell-out.

