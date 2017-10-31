The winner of the latest season of Great British Bake Off is the biggest secret in UK TV and has been kept tightly under wraps for three months.

But with a single catastrophic tweet, judge Prue Leith managed to spoil the surprise for everyone by publicly congratulating the 2017 winner - hours before the finale aired, the Daily Mail reports.

Fans, who had been breathless with anticipation ahead of the showdown between finalists Steven Carter-Bailey, Kate Lyon, and Sophie Faldo, were dumbfounded to see the name of the winner circulating on social media.

A "mortified" Leith, 77, quickly deleted the tweet and apologised for her gaffe, saying: "I f****d up".

I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO. — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017

She blamed her confusion on the time difference between the UK and her current location, Bhutan, which is six hours ahead.

But her mea culpa didn't stop Bake Off fans venting their fury via an explosion of memes on social media - many of which predictably featured Prue's revered predecessor, national treasure Mary Berry.

Russian collusion, sexual predators in Hollywood but still it’s a baking show that can break the internet in Britain. #GBBO — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) October 31, 2017

Leith, a trained chef and restaurateur, was quick to delete her explosive tweet, but not before inadvertently spoiling the result for thousands of viewers of the Channel 4 show.

The tweet posted by Prue at 10.37am read: "No one told me judging a GBBO final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo [name redacted]."

Leith expressed regret for her blunder, initially saying she was in "too much of a state to talk about it".

It was before 5pm in Bhutan when she tweeted the name of the winner, but given that the country is six hours ahead of the UK, it doesn't explain why the judge thought she was safe to let the cat out of the bag.

When she first broke her silence following the slip-up, an upset-sounding Leith said: "I'm in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago. I'm in too much of a state to talk about it. I f***** up."

Presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are yet to comment on the incident.

Leith's gaffe sent Bake Off fans into a frenzy, with many responding by sharing comical memes inspired by the judge's astronomically ill-advised tweet.

Many gags featured Mary Berry, who was Paul Hollywood's fellow judge on the much-loved show when it was on the BBC.

When she stepped down following the announcement that the show was moving to a new home on Channel 4, Prue was selected as her replacement - and fans were quick to joke that Berry, 82, might derive some satisfaction from the slip up.

I wonder if Prue Leith can give me the winning numbers for tonight’s euromillions. #gbbo #GBBOFinal #cockup — Guy Pedliham (@guypeds) October 31, 2017

Extremely disappointed that Prue leaked the results of Bake Off. #MaryBerry wouldn’t have done this to us. #GBBO #NoSpoilers — Jacob Fulls (@JacobFulls) October 31, 2017