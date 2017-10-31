Two Australian game show contestants have blown $520,000 after getting an extremely simple question about New Zealand wrong.

During Tuesday night's episode of The Wall, Jess and Lee blew their huge jackpot after falling blank to a question that all Kiwis and most Australians should know.

Their winnings were decimated when they failed to correctly answer: What is the capital city of New Zealand?

Easy! Jess grinned after seeing the apparently simple question come up, and immediately chose to double the wager by dropping two balls in the same slot.

To make things a whole lot easier, the host provided multiple choice options of: Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

The segment required the couple to be isolated, with Lee in charge of answering, and Jess left to decide whether to double the wager.

Jess couldn't wipe the grin off her face when she saw the apparently simple question pop up, deciding to double the wager.

Lee appeared confident, saying: "Okay. The capital city of New Zealand... this is probably one I should know."

Do you know the answer?

However, tragedy struck twice.

"I'm leaning towards Christchurch at this stage," as he mulled over the question.

Knowing Lee was wrong, his wife began to panic and started to scream at the monitor, shouting: "A, [Auckland] darling!"

Lee, who was placed in isolation, locked in Christchurch as his answer, with Jess shouting: "He's going to kick himself", seemingly confident in her own decision.

But the pair both walked away red-faced when the host announced the answer was "C - Wellington".

You blew it!

Their faced dropped in horror as their potential winnings of $520,000 dropped to $0.

However, the couple walked managed to walk away with $173,000 but will forever rue their missed opportunity.