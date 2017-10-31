Netflix is exploring a House of Cards spin-off after announcing it is cancelling the show amid sexual assault claims surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

The streaming channel, which is reportedly weighing different concepts for the spin-off, said yesterday the upcoming sixth season will be the last for House of Cards.

Production has now been suspended on the show "indefinitely".

"MRC [Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp's claimed Spacey attempted to sexually assault him when he was 14.

Netflix, however, had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spin-off.

Anthony Rapp said in an interview that Spacey attempted to sexually assault him in 1986 - an incident Spacey says he does not remember. Rapp was 14 at the time while Spacey was 26.

Spacey has apologised for the incident, which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken behavior". He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

Media Rights Capital, which produces House of Cards, and Netflix released a joint statement on Monday saying they "are deeply troubled" by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey, who as previously scheduled is not currently working on set.



"In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," said the two companies.

The show's creator Beau Willimon also weighed in, saying: "Anthony Rapp's story is deeply troubling. During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off."

He went on to state: "That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage."

There is also a chance that Spacey's character was never meant to be in the sixth season, with his character's health an issue throughout the five previous seasons of the show and the actor currently in the middle of shooting a Gore Vidal biopic.

The final House of Cards episodes are in production, with a release date yet to be announced.

The International Emmy Awards also said they will no longer honor the two-time Oscar winner following the allegations.