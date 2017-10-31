An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The charges relate to a January 20 incident at Washington Dulles International Airport after McGowan left behind personal belongings on a United Airlines flight. A police investigation found the items tested positive for narcotics.

The warrant was obtained by The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department on February 1 and McGowan is now wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

The Associated Press reported police have attempted to contact McGowan for a court appearance in Loudoun County, Virginia.

McGowan has been leading the charge against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his alleged history of sexual misconduct. This month, the star revealed she was assaulted by Weinstein in the 1990s and the claim has exposed Weinstein's years of abuse.

It prompted a string of Hollywood actors to come forward with similar allegations.