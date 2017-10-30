The Netflix series House of Cards has been cancelled following a sexual assault allegation against its lead actor Kevin Spacey.

According to Variety, the landmark Netflix original series will end after its sixth season in 2018.

On Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him at a party in 1986, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was just 14.

Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp says Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14. Photo / AP

Following the allegation, Spacey released a statement on Twitter in which he claimed he did not remember the incident and that he was "beyond horrified" to hear of the story. Spacey also came out as gay in the statement, a move which has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ community and a number of fellow actors.

The sixth and now final season of House of Cards is currently in production, with the last 13 episodes set to debut in 2018.