Kevin Spacey has been slammed for "deflecting" allegations of sexual misconduct by coming out as gay in his apology.

Following allegations made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, 46, about an incident that occurred at a 1986 party when Rapp was only 14, Spacey issued a statement to Twitter.

While Spacey offered Rapp his "sincerest apology" in the statement, he also reasoned the situation would have been because of "deeply drunken behaviour".

Coming out as a deflection away from assault allegations is SOMETHING. pic.twitter.com/x2UrOca4HV — Kevin BOO'Keeffe 👻 (@kevinpokeeffe) October 30, 2017



The Hollywood veteran then chose to address the rumours that have surrounded his sexuality for decades by coming out as gay.

Immediately, commentators in Hollywood slammed the response. Many have taken issue with Spacey using alcohol to justify the alleged incident while others have accused the actor of trying to dwarf the misconduct claims with news of his sexuality.

In a series of tweets, Vanity Fair writer Richard Lawson said Spacey linking his coming out to the accusations of misconduct on an underage boy was "disgusting".

"Coming out as a gay man is not the same thing as coming out as someone who preyed on a 14-year-old. Conflating those things is disgusting," Lawson wrote.

"This exposes the gay community to a million tired old criticisms and conspiracies.

"The distance we've had to walk to get away from the notion that we're all paedophiles is significant.

"For a famous person to deflect these accusations with a long-in-the-making coming out is so cruel to his supposed new community it stings."

In an earlier tweet, Lawson acknowledged the struggle Spacey must have suffered through as he grappled with his sexuality while being a Hollywood star - but said it was no excuse for such behaviour.

Kevin Spacey treating alleged abuse like you would treat losing your keys when you were drunk last summer is all you really need to know — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) October 30, 2017

We're all pretty OK with yr gayness Kevin. A completely separate issue - you allegedly assaulting underage boys - is the reason yr in strife https://t.co/gr41JavmFr — Jess McGuire🌈 (@jessmcguire) October 30, 2017



"The psychology of the closet is dark and cruel and self-punishing. That Spacey has dwelt in that for years is sad. But 14 is 14," he wrote.

As Kevin Spacey's name began to trend on social media, a 2005 clip from American cartoon series Family Guy resurfaced which predicted claims of underage misconduct against the actor.

In the clip, Stewie Griffin - a baby - runs through a shopping centre while screaming: "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!"

Anthony Rapp made the allegations against Spacey in a Buzzfeed interview published on Monday.

Rapp, 46, detailed an alleged incident that he says happened at a 1986 party at Spacey's house when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

As the story made headlines around the world, Spacey released a statement on his official Twitter account. He said he was "beyond horrified" to learn of the allegations but said the story had encouraged him to "address other things about my life."