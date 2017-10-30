A retrospective of Roman Polanski's films in Paris has been branded "indecent" as the controversial director faces new rape allegations following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Polanski, who lives in France, is wanted in the United States over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977. This month he was accused of another under-age rape by a woman who said he assaulted her in the Swiss Alps in 1972.

An online petition demanding the cancellation of the retrospective has more than 23,000 signatures.

Laure Salmona, who launched it, said France had tolerated abusive sexual behaviour from politicians, celebrities and employers for too long.

"It is time to end the culture of rape that gives rise to language aimed at minimising, excusing and perpetuating sexual violence."

She added sarcastically: "The timing of this homage could not be better, right in the midst of the Weinstein scandal."

In January, Polanski, 83, was forced to abandon a plan to host the Cesar awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars, after an outcry by women's groups. More than 60,000 people signed a petition in protest.

Yet the Polish-born director, whose films include The Ghost Writer, The Pianist and Chinatown, continues to be feted by large sections of the French establishment and leading figures in the arts.

A feminist group has called for a demonstration outside the state-subsidised French Cinematheque during the inaugural session of the retrospective when Polanski is to present his latest film, Based on a True Story.

The Cinematheque, headed by the Greek-French director Costa-Gavras, has refused to cancel the event, saying its role was not to moralise.

"The Cinematheque does not intend to substitute itself for the law," it said, dismissing the objections as "censorship".

The Weinstein allegations have triggered a flood of harassment complaints from French women. A number of actresses have said they were harassed by the American producer, including Eva Green, the former Bond girl - and many more, including Juliette Binoche, say prominent figures in the French film industry preyed on them.

The movie star Isabelle Adjani said French culture gave men a licence to harass.

"For most people, if an actress has to sleep with someone to succeed, that's natural or normal."

In a poll, 56 per cent of women reported having suffered sexual harassment.

Female MPs have complained of having to fend off unwanted advances in Parliament. A former soldier said last week that she had been discharged from her unit at the age of 19 after lodging a complaint for sexual harassment against her commanding officer. Office workers have spoken of being groped by colleagues, journalists have said they were propositioned by editors, and assistant producers have recounted being threatened with the sack if they refused to have sex with television executives.

In 2015, only 109 men were convicted of harassment despite complaints by more than 20,000 women. According to an annual survey, 62,000 women were raped and 553,000 were sexually assaulted. Only 1048 men were convicted of rape and 4668 of sexual assault.

A woman is killed by her current or former husband or partner every three days on average in France.

A magazine was forced to apologise last week for featuring on its cover a French rock star convicted of beating to death his girlfriend, an actress, in 2003. He is now attempting a comeback after being released from jail.