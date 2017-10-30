Fans of American Horror Story: Asylum will immediately connect to this Halloween treat, which follows a reality TV crew as they stumble upon the abandoned seaside village of Blackwood Bay.

Harrow follows the crew as they discover the town is harbouring an evil secret, borne from a tragic past.

Served up in bite-sized form, the mini-series comes from the horror-obsessed mind of Kiwi filmmaker Guy Pigden, who wrote and directed 2014's I Survived a Zombie Holocaust.

Part Blair Witch Project, part American Horror Story, this creepy short series is the perfect binge this Halloween.

