Tonight's episode of Married at First Sight was memorable for one unexceptional reason. Nothing happened.

No one broke up with anyone. No one stormed out on anyone. In fact, one couple - Bel and Haydn - managed to patch things up for long enough to officially "re-enter" the experiment.

The most entertaining moment of the night came courtesy of Andrew's pet pig Mr Pigglesworth, who was determined to steal the show, snorting and snuffling his way across screen.

Vicky was forced to abandon her bathroom decontamination to wrestle a tube of toothpaste off Mr Pigglesworth.

He stole a tube of toothpaste and squealed his way down the hallway with Vicky in hot pursuit.

The toothpaste, it should be noted, had been placed in the hallway as Vicky attempted to decontaminate Andrew's bathroom. If you didn't see the house, this might sound a bit precious. If you did, you'll agree Vicky should be commended for not calling in a full hazmat team.

Back to Mr Pigglesworth. Vicky may act all sweet and gentle but her true colours shone through when she met the adorable swine and asked: "Can we eat him?"

The couple were still recovering from their most recent blow up - after Vicky forced Andrew to cut his hair - so Andrew tried to make amends by buying Vicky the second ugliest piece of jewellery ever to feature in a Three reality show (the number one spot is still held by the ring Art Green presented to Matilda in season one of The Bachelor).

The ring Art Green gave Matilda Rice in the season final of The Bachelor NZ season one.

After walking us through his illogical and contradictory thought process, Andrew declared the necklace was "so Vicky".

Unsurprisingly Vicky, a girl who wears leather rope chokers, seemed a little taken aback by the emerald-cut blue topaz set on a dainty silver chain.

Vicky was left reeling by Andrew's 'dazzling' surprise.

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that Andrew also doesn't understand this meme...

Moving on, it was decided that Bel and Haydn were not ready for the intimacy of home visits. The experts determined it was more than their fragile union could bear.

Watching a Speedo-clad Haydn hurl himself on top of other men in a school hall, however, turned out to be a great bonding experience for the couple, with Bel rather fancying herself as a "pro-wrestler wife".

So this happened...

Bel realised she could get used to the glamorous life of a wrestling WAG.

By the end of the episode, the pair were feeling strong enough to give the whole living together thing another crack and moved back into their apartment.

Which could be considered a positive step, had the experts not previously delivered this insight: "What we've learnt is that time apart really, really works well for Bel and Haydn."

Ah yes, the classic we're-great-as-long-as-we're-not-in-the-same-room dynamic. The key to any successful marriage.

Also struggling to keep their relationship afloat are Aaron and Ben. Things seemed to have improved between the men - until Ben reminded us yet again that he just doesn't find Aaron attractive.

"There's always going to be this barrier of just me not attracted to him," he told us.

Then he told Aaron: "I suppose it hasn't really changed. You can't do anything about that, I can't do anything about that. I was hoping over time it would change but it hasn't really."

Aaron has handled this repeated crushing rejection better than anyone could reasonably be expected to. But even he has his limits.

"I don't know how we're supposed to have a happy, healthy relationship when my husband's not attracted to me," he said despondently.

In happier news, Brett and Angel's lovefest continued with - surprise surprise - the pair loving one another's family and vice versa.

Honestly, it would be sickening were they not so damn adorable.