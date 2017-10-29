Former cricketer and notorious "love rat" Shane Warne is lining up to be Australia's next Bachelor, according to New Idea magazine.

However, the serial philanderer - whose marriage publicly broke down in 2005 when a series of extra-marital affairs were revealed by the British tabloid press - has hit back, calling the claims "hurtful".

New Idea reports Warne is close to signing a contract, believed to worth $1 million, to take the starring role in the next series of The Bachelor Australia.

However, the father-of-three has hit back on Twitter, saying there is no truth to the story and accusing "No Idea" of "lies".

Once AGAIN “No Idea” has completely made up a story about me being the new bachelor ! This is hurtful to me & my children as it’s total lies — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 29, 2017

Ps I have not had one conversation with anyone about this. How can they continue to print lies about me, make up stories & get away with it? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 29, 2017

According to New Idea, the move is intended to capitalise on the massive success of The Bachelorette, which featured former pop star Sophie Monk.

A Channel 10 insider reportedly told the magazine: "Sophie's season has done wonders for the network and they are desperate to keep viewers interested. And Warnie is Australia's ultimate Bachelor, isn't he?"

Warne is no stranger to reality television, having previously starred in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.