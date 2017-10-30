Lorde has announced the supporting acts for her upcoming New Zealand shows, with each concert showcasing a different Kiwi artist.

Kicking off the tour at the Dunedin Town Hall on November 7 will be alt-rock trio Mermaidens, who released their newest album Perfect Body in August.

Indie-pop stars Yumi Zouma, who have just released their new album Willowbank, will open on Lorde's first Christchurch show on November 8 at the Isaac Theatre Royal. Folk band French For Rabbits are the supporting act for the November 9 show.

Wellington rap prodigy TAPZ will open the Wellington show at the Michael Fowler Centre on November 11. His new EP Beautiful Nightmare is expected on November 24.

Opening the first Auckland show at the Powerstation on November 12 will be alt-pop band Drax Project. Hip-hop legend David Dallas will open on November 14, while rising alt-pop star Matthew Young will support on November 15.

All seven shows are currently sold out.