Corey Feldman has been blasted by late actor Corey Haim's mother over his plans for a documentary exposing what he believes is widespread paedophilia in Hollywood.

Feldman claims he and his The Lost Boys co-star Haim, who died in 2010 at the age of 38, were both sexually abused as child stars in the 1980s, and wants to raise $14.5 million to make a film about the allegations.

But Haim's mother Judy Haim has publicly slammed Feldman, saying the project, which has crowdfunded $223,000 so far, is just an attempt to distract from his recent misdemeanour charge for marijuana possession.

"He's been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died," Mrs Haim told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Now he wants US$10 million to do it? Come on. It's a long con. He's a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he'd share the information he has with the police.

"It's all a distraction."

Mrs Haim told the publication she does not believe there is a paedophile ring in Hollywood, but rather isolated incidents that have occurred over time. She did not say if she believes her son was ever sexually abused or not.

The Goonies and Stand By Me star hit back at Mrs Haim on Twitter overnight, calling her a "bad woman who vehemently protects evil."

U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

SHE HAS BEEN CRE8ING DISTRACTIONS & DIVERSIONS SINCE HER SONS DEATH, 2 SHUN AWAY THE FEELINGS OF TRUE GUILT SHE MUST BARE! #BLASPHEMY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

GOD SEES ALL! THERE IS NO HIDING WHEN JUDGEMENT DAY ARRIVES! THE TRUTH'S BEING REVEALED! THE FLOOD GATES HAVE OPENED, & NOTHING CAN STOP IT! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

BUT U WILL C THE DARK SOULS CLAMMERING 2 SILENCE & DISCREDIT ME. ONLY GOD CAN SHOW U IN UR HEARTS WHAT THE TRUTH IS! NOT ABOUT $, NEVER WAS! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017



Feldman claims his fellow child star Haim was raped when he was just 11, allegedly attacked by an unidentified man on the set of 1986 film Lucas.

In his book Coreyography, Feldman said Haim was told it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations.

It was "what all the guys do", the man reportedly told Haim before raping him in a secluded area between two trailers.

They were preparing to work on the cult classic when Haim confided in his friend about his sexual encounter, and suggested, "I guess we should play around like that, too?" Feldman alleged.

While Tinseltown is in turmoil over the shocking revelations of sexual abuse against women by the former mega-movie producer Harvey Weinstein, accusations long made famous by child actor Feldman are gaining traction as a reminder that sexual abuse is universal - and there may be bigger fish to fry.

When Haim died in 2010, Feldman told ABC News: "There's one person to blame in the death of Corey Haim, and that person happens to be a Hollywood mogul. That person needs to be exposed but unfortunately I can't be the one to do it.

"There was a circle of older men that surrounded themselves around this group of kids. They either had their own power or connections to great power in the entertainment industry.".

Feldman has said on social media that Weinstein was not the person who molested him or Haim.

The abuse of young boys and even men in Hollywood has been described as Hollywood's other "open secret" in the business; along with Feldman, actors Terry Crews and James Van Der Beek have tweeted about being the targets of inappropriate sexual conduct.

"I can tell you the number one problem was and is and always will be paedophilia," Feldman told ABC News in the US.

"It's all done under the radar. It's the big secret. I was surrounded by them when I was 14-years-old. Literally. They were everywhere, like vultures."

A 2014 documentary, An Open Secret, details how men in the now infamous Digital Entertainment Network, founded by convicted sex offender Marc Collins-Rector, threw Hollywood parties where boys were raped at gunpoint, forced to partake in mandatory skinny dipping sessions and take cocaine.

Former child star Mark Egan accused a number of Hollywood figures of being involved.

Meanwhile, the film alleged that some Hollywood agents were child abusers.

Egan dropped a lawsuit months after making his allegations public.