WASHINGTON (AP) " A new movie about Thurgood Marshall focuses on rape case he worked on in 1941, well before he won a landmark school desegregation case and a quarter-century before he became a Supreme Court justice.

People who've studied the Connecticut case and those who knew Marshall say that what moviegoers get in the film "Marshall" is faithful to the facts and to the man.

The co-writer of the screenplay, Michael Koskoff, says he began with the information he had about the case and then filled in gaps.

John Marshall, one of Thurgood Marshall's two sons, says that after his mom saw the film, she had just one observation about the actor who plays the future justice.

Cecilia Marshall called Chadwick Boseman "good-looking" but "not as handsome as my husband was."