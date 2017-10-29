WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.

Trump tweets: "While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!"

Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, several days after Moore's one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22.

Playbill.com says the anti-Trump show examined America's current political and cultural landscape.

Advertisement

In August, Moore led the show's audience to Trump Tower in New York to protest the president's reaction to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.