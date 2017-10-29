WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" " Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; former Attorney General Michael Mukasey.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" " Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" " Christie; Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" " Christie; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
___
"Fox News Sunday" " Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.