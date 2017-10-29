Anthony Bourdain has slammed Quentin Tarantino for his "complicity" in the decades-spanning sexual harassment and assault allegations levelled against disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking on Saturday at the Produced by NY conference, Bourdain was discussing an offer worth "a lot of money" that he turned down due to misgivings about the person offering the money, Variety reports.

Bourdain, who did not disclose specifics of the deal, said it "would have been a slow-acting poison that would have nibbled away at our souls until we ended up like Quentin Tarantino, looking back at a life of complicity, shame and compromise".

When asked to clarify whether his Tarantino jab was in reference to the Weinstein scandal, Bourdain said: "One might think."

Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend and one of more than 60 women who has accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, tweeted in support of her boyfriend: "One might think we all need to slam Tarantino's complicity with Harvey Weinstein", the Daily Mail reports.

Tarantino admitted two weeks ago that he had known about Weinstein's alleged conduct for decades.

"I knew enough to do more than I did," the Oscar-winning filmmaker told the New York Times, citing several episodes involving prominent actresses.

"There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn't secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

The director's ex-girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, told him Weinstein had made unwanted advances while another actress made similar allegations years later, according to the Times.

"What I did was marginalise the incidents," Tarantino said. "Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse."

Weinstein and Tarantino have worked closely for decades since the producer distributed Reservoir Dogs, in 1992.

The pair also collaborated on Pulp Fiction, the Kill Bill films, Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight.

Bourdain has been a forceful critic of those he has deemed complicit in the Weinstein scandal. He has called such people "nauseating chicken-hearted enablers".

Previously he slammed James Corden for being a "pandering tool" after he unleashed a series of jokes about Harvey Weinstein.

Bourdain also went after Hillary Clinton after she condemned Weinstein's behavior. The food and travel journalist characterized her response as "disingenuous".