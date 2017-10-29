Eve Mavrakis's battle against the pain of her reported marriage split from Ewan McGregor has intensified amid fears his on-screen lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead had a "teenage crush" on him before they embarked on their alleged affair.

It was revealed earlier this month that Ewan, 46, and Eve, 51, who share four daughters, reportedly split in May as photos emerged of the British actor kissing his Fargo co-star Mary, 32, at a restaurant in London, the Daily Mail reports.

And sources said on Sunday that French production designer Eve is trying to remain dignified as she comes to terms with the allegations - while more photos emerged which seemed to show the new couple together outside Ewan's London home later in the month.

A source told the Sun: "She is doing her best to handle it with dignity. But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I'm sure a lot of people did but they didn't go and have an affair with him."

To make the revelation even more difficult to come to terms with, Eve had had Mary around for dinner at the family home in Los Angeles while Mary and Ewan were busy filming the comedy - before the fling was exposed.

A family source added: "Mary went to the house once and met Eve and the kids over dinner. She was very cordial. It seemed logical she should get to know Ewan and the family."

Ewan's wife of 22 years has been seen without her wedding ring during outings since the news of the couple's reported separation, which happened the same month Mary announced her split from her husband Riley Stearns.

Ewan and Eve met on the set of court drama Kavanagh QC in 1995, shortly before the Scottish star's portrayal of heroin addict Mark Renton in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting won him international acclaim.

The couple married in 1995 before relocating to Los Angeles, where they raised four daughters, including a child adopted from Mongolia.