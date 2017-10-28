Controversial US comedian Kathy Griffin has attacked Harvey Levin, the founder of celebrity news website TMZ, and released his personal phone number.

In a video posted to Twitter and YouTube, Griffin blasted Levin, saying, "I just want you guys to know Harvey Levin, Harvey Levin a blogger, is very much in bed with everyone from Hollywood to Donald Trump".

Griffin said she made the video as a result of TMZ's fuelling the fire that erupted after she received criticism for posting a photo in which she held a fake severed head resembling Donald Trump.

Griffin apologised for the video but was nevertheless the subject of controversy, losing her job with CNN's New Year's Eve program.

In August, Griffin retracted her apology and said the whole thing was "blown out of proportion" and that she "lost everybody".

Near the beginning of the 17-minute video, Griffin plays a voicemail left by Levin on her mobile phone in which he leaves his number for her to call back.

"I don't have a minute to call him," she said, "but maybe you do".

A federal investigation was opened into Griffin for the Trump picture, and she was put on an Interpol list.

"I was on the no fly list for two months, so every single airport I have gone to, I have been detained alone," she said.

"They have done hit pieces on me to the point where it's actually affected my career," she said. "Harvey Levin, have you ever done anything honourable, ever?"

She also accused Levin of being "the gay male version of Kellyanne Conway" for previous comments he made to her in private.

"I just want everyone to know TMZ is very much in bed with this administration," she said. I ran out of f**ks to give, Harvey."

She also used the video to call out those who had "doxxed" her, describing her sister - who died last month from cancer - and mother receiving death threats as a result of Griffin's detractors obtaining their personal phone numbers.

If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell. @Andy @TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ https://t.co/OydLVQaGAd — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2017

She also referred to Andy Cohen as a "miserable boss".

Cohen, who worked with Griffin on her show My Life on the D-List, joked that he didn't know Griffin when asked by TMZ about her CNN replacement.

"People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, honestly just live to take women down," she said.

Griffin also accused Cohen of offering her cocaine on multiple occasions.

"He is going yo say he was kidding: no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him," she said. "That made me very uncomfortable."