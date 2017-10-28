Married at First Sight's Brett Renall is one half of the only couple on the show who is doing well - an achievement considering he feared he wouldn't even make it on to the show.

He and his wife Angel Fulljames are living happily ever after, but when he first signed up he was worried his illness would ruin his shot at love.

Speaking to Woman's Day, he revealed that when he applied, he wrote in giant capital letters: "Please don't rule me out because I have type one diabetes".

Renall has lived with the condition since he was seven years old, struggling with it in more ways than one.

Advertisement

"When I first got the pump when I was living in America in my early 20s, I was really embarrassed to show girls and just so self-conscious about it," he told the magazine.

"Managing it is a constant battle. I have highs and lows - I've almost died twice."

However, he adds: "But look what I'd be missing if my worst fears came true and they hadn't selected me."

Brett and Angel on their MAFS wedding day. Photo / Supplied Brett and Angel on their MAFS wedding day. Photo / Supplied

He and Angel continue to go from strength to strength on the show and in real life, are planning everything for the future from moving towns to be together, to buying a house, getting a dog and starting a family.

And Angel is fully accepting of Brett's condition and is willing to learn about it and help him with it how she can. On their wedding night, it was the first thing they spoke about and Brett showed her how his pump worked and answered all her questions.

"I'd never think differently of Brett - that's not who I am at all. I forget his pump is even there - it's not a big deal. Diabetes is a part of who Brett is and if anything, it just makes me want to learn all there is to know so I can be closer to him and care for him," Angel says.