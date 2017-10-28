Actresses Daryl Hannah and Annabella Sciorra have joined the chorus of women speaking out against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

According to the Daily Mail, they join the nearly 60 women who have levelled claims ranging from sexual harassment to rape against Weinstein, who was - until the emergence of the claims against him early this month - one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

Hannah said that Weinstein had twice pounded on her hotel room door, once forcing her to flee out of a back entrance, according to New Yorker.

And Sciorra, best known for her starring role in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, said that Weinstein violently raped her in the 1990s, and then sexually harassed her over the next several years.

Sciorra said she blamed herself for the attack for months after. "Like most of these women, I was so ashamed of what happened,' she said. 'And I fought. I fought.

"But still I was like, 'Why did I open that door? Who opens the door at that time of night?' I was definitely embarrassed by it. I felt disgusting. I felt like I had f**ked up."

Meanwhile her career - which had been riding high up to that point - faltered. She didn't work from 1992 to 1995, being told that people had heard she was 'difficult' - something she attributes to "the Harvey machine".

Finally, she said, she found work again - and Weinstein found her.

While in London filming The Innocent Sleep in 1995, she said, she began to get answerphone messages from Weinstein, then cars pulling up telling her to get inside, and ultimately Weinstein himself pounding on her hotel door.

"For nights after, I couldn't sleep. I piled furniture in front of the door, like in the movies," she recalled.

The harassment continued for years and when she opened up to a friend who told her to call police, she replied: "I can't go to the police. He's destroying my career."

Horrific hotel incidents were also related by another of Weinstein's alleged victims, Daryl Hannah.

Hannah - best known for her starring roles in 1980s romcoms such as Splash and Roxanne - was also in the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for Cannes when the alleged incident occurred.

She was there in the early 2000s, when Weinstein spotted her in the hotel, commended her work and asked for her room number to schedule a meeting. Hannah, who said she didn't know of Weinstein's reputation at the time, agreed.

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Photo / AP Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Photo / AP

The actress was in bed when the phone rang; she didn't pick up, thinking it was too late for a meeting. Then Weinstein began banging on her door, she said.

"It was sort of incessant, and then it started turning into pounding on my door," she said, adding that she saw him through the peephole in the door.

She became so scared that she fled through a back door and spent the night in her makeup artist's room, instead.

The following evening she was packing up her room when the "The knocking started again and again.

"And I was like, 'Oh, s**t. We actually pushed a dresser in front of the door and just kind of huddled in the room."

Weinstein was waiting outside the hotel - for her, she sensed - as she left the following morning. She departed quickly for the airport.

In 2014, Hannah was in Italy to promote the premier of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, Vol. 2, in which she played a villainous one-eyed assassin. Weinstein produced that film.

Hannah said she was in her room with another makeup artist, Steeve Daviault, watching a movie when Weinstein entered, having procured a key.

"He came through the living room and into the bedroom," she said. "He just burst in like a raging bull. And I know with every fibre of my being that if my male makeup artist was not in that room, things would not have gone well. It was scary."

Daryl Hannah. Photo / AP Daryl Hannah. Photo / AP

Daviault said he recalled the incident, and that "I was there to keep her safe."

When she asked Weinstein why he was there, she said, he became flustered and told her that there was a party downstairs and she needed to attend.

But when Hannah got downstairs, she alleged, there was no evidence of a party - just Weinstein, waiting for her.

"Are your tits real?" he allegedly asked her, then said asked if he could touch them.

"I said, 'No, you can't!' And then he said, 'At least flash me, then.' And I said, 'F**k off, Harvey.'"

Hannah returned to her room to sleep, but the next morning, she said, the Miramax plane flew off without her; her flight to Cannes and hotel there were canceled, as was the booking for her stylist.

She said she complained to everyone she could, including Tarantino, who has admitted he didn't do enough to stop Weinstein.

"And it didn't matter. I think that it doesn't matter if you're a well-known actress, it doesn't matter if you're twenty or if you're forty, it doesn't matter if you report or if you don't, because we are not believed.

"We are more than not believed - we are berated and criticized and blamed."