She's been known for four decades for her incredible stage energy as the founding member of The Pretenders.

But fans of Chrissie Hynde were left shocked after she told them to 'stick your phones up your ass' and branded them "c***s" while onstage in Dubai on October 26.

The Sun report that audience members said the lead singer and guitarist spoke with "real venom" as she shouted and swore at fans who were filming the concert throughout on their smartphones.

Chrissie, 66, started hurling abuse at concert-goers during the first song - and opted out of treating them to an encore at the end of the gig, according to the publication.

Advertisement

This was about #chrissiehynde last night in Dubai, what an utter idiot!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/0P7duBSBHp — Alie Crisp (@AlieCrisp) October 27, 2017

Alastair MacDonald, 38, of Glasgow, said: "She was saying, 'you're all c***s'.

"She pointed at people using phones and gave them the finger."

She went on to say that she didn't give a "f***" because she already had their money.

As she left the stage, she cocked her leg and told the shocked crowd: "Take a picture of that."

A week before her foul-mouthed rant in Dubai she had taken to Facebook to voice her regret in a candid post which said she sometimes lost sleep over her onstage persona.

Despite the frank apology, the I'll Stand By You rocker was quick to add that she was probably not going to change anytime soon.

Chrissie will be performing in Auckland with Stevie Nicks on November 20 and 21 and in Dunedin on November 24. If you're attending a show it's probably safe to say you should leave your smartphones in your pockets.