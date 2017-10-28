A teenage super fan of Kiwi pop star Lorde who followed her across Europe attending six shows may be heading to New Zealand the next leg of the singer's Melodrama tour.

Georgia Burke was in the front row at Lorde's shows in Manchester, London, Brighton, Birmingham, Stockholm, and Oslo, according to a report from MTV News, queuing outside the venues to make sure she got a spot close to the stage.

And it appears her dedication paid off - with the 18-year-old saying she twice got up close and personal with her idol during her travels.

Burke told MTV News that after the London concert Lorde kissed a tattoo on her arm inspired by the Paul Simon quote "what is this tape?" which was sampled in one of the 20-year-old's songs.

Then, Burke said in an email to the website, Lorde planted a kiss on her forehead during the Oslo show.

The star-struck teen tweeted a video of the experience along with a caption saying she loved Lorde "with all of my heart".

and on my last Europe Melodrama show.... i love this woman with all of my heart @lorde (📹: @Carrielouisee ) pic.twitter.com/gBw5mdFsHs — ㅤ (@g3orgia) October 19, 2017

Lorde shared two photos of the second exchange with her Twitter followers, saying the pair "had a moment" and Burke was "a beautiful angel".

having a moment with this beautiful angel who came to six europe shows. i'm so lucky to love and be loved like this #somethinginmyeye pic.twitter.com/qqHKRBEMl5 — Lorde (@lorde) October 19, 2017

"I'm so lucky to love and be loved like this," the pop star - and former Takapuna Grammar pupil - tweeted.

Burke said she started listening to Lorde's music in 2013 after hearing Royals on the radio, but had never been to one of her concerts before.

Lorde super fan Georgia Burke followed the Kiwi pop star around Europe on her Melodrama tour. Photo / Twitter Lorde super fan Georgia Burke followed the Kiwi pop star around Europe on her Melodrama tour. Photo / Twitter

"[It] sounds very cliché, but every show felt like the first," she said of the tour.

"As [Lorde's] said herself, the show is 'all feelings all time, all dancing all the time,' so every night was just a chance to let go, enjoy, and express yourself, and live in the moment! The show had a very intimate feel to it, so sharing it with new people every night really had an impact on the experience."

Lorde has finished the European leg of her tour and her is New Zealand where she'll perform seven shows - three in Auckland, two in Christchurch and one each in Wellington and Dunedin.

She'll then head to Australia and will begin her North American tour in March next year.

Kiwis going to Lorde's upcoming concerts should keep an eye out for her biggest fan, as Burke said she hoped to attend several more of Lorde's international shows.