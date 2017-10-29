Another Married At First Sight couple have called it quits, and all it took to unravel their marriage was a single text message.

Claire and Dom have been one of the more hopeful couples throughout the series, giving it 100 per cent and even consummating the marriage early on.

Dominic and Claire are officially over. Photo / Three

But now it's over after Claire finally joined Dom in their new apartment before promptly leaving again to "recuperate" from her recent illness and also attend a funeral, prompting Dom to send a frustrated text to a mate about his wife and how unhappy he was.

But technology got the better of poor ol' Dom and he sent the text to his wife instead.

After that, Claire was not messing around: "Dom and I have decided to split because we're not each other's type...I'm packed, ready to go. That's it. I'm out of here.

"Getting sick, going to my best friend's funeral - I've been through so much and really that was the final straw getting that text. He's done the damage, there's no coming back from that."

Dom just wanted to vent to a mate, instead he killed his marriage. Photo / Supplied

Dom took it well, admitting that it was "like two friends...that probably wasn't going to work".

And that was it.

The pair packed their bags and left the show, where three of the four remaining couples are also looking ready to split.

Bel and Haydn had another argument and Haydn left the apartment and didn't come back, saying he was tired of "walking on eggshells" and "sick of playing games".

Haydn's had enough and didn't return after yet another argument with Bel. Photo / Supplied

Bel stayed in the experiment hoping he'll come back, but so far it's not looking promising.

Vicky finally pushed Andrew too far when she was given full control over organising a date for the two of them.

Vicky, who's been painfully vocal about how she doesn't find Andrew attractive, took him to a hair salon so he could get a haircut of her choosing.

Andrew was understandably livid but Vicky somehow thought he was losing it over his haircut, and not the fact that she'd used their "date" to try and change him into someone he's not because he's not good enough for her.

Whose ideal date doesn't involve getting a makeover you didn't want because your date isn't attracted to you? Photo / Supplied

Talk about a metaphorical kick to the family jewels.

Andrew was left wondering how he could continue with the experiment, while Vicky took off to be consoled by Ben.

The two of them gossipped and drank and went out for the night, and Ben left his husband Aaron behind and then didn't come home til the next day without so much as a text, which was the final straw for Aaron.

Aaron tried so hard to win over Ben and have a conversation about the future, but after all of Ben's constant eye rolling, total lack of effort, cold shoulders and prioritising his social life over his marriage, Aaron finally snapped.

Ben said he needed space and a social life separate to his husband - fair enough - but then added: "This is my life, I'm still going to live my life and you have to adapt to it, right?"

Aaron finally snaps after being mugged off for two weeks straight. Photo / Supplied

Aaron fired back: "No, that's where you're wrong, you need to adapt to my life as well, I'm not just going to do everything you f***ing want to do and...just go along with your life. How would you feel if when we go to down Christchurch...I just leave you there?"

To which Ben responded: "I really wouldn't care. I genuinely would not care. I don't really give a shit."

The pair left off with Ben whinging about how Aaron was "ruining my Sunday", and Aaron crying in his car saying, "there's no f***ing hope left". So if that's not an indication of where these two are at, nothing is.

Thankfully, Brett and Angel are still going ridiculously strong, having a great time getting comfortable with each other. The intimacy is apparently "going well", she bought him some new socks and they bonded as she made an effort to learn more about his diabetes.

Even taking blood sugar tests is fun for these two...if that's not love, what is? Photo / Supplied

So there's still some hope for humanity just...not so much for Aaron, Claire or Dom.