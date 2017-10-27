Singer and songwriter Teddy Geiger has announced on social media he has began the process of transitioning to a woman.

Geiger is best known for the song, For You I Will but has also written music for Shaun Mendez and One Direction.

The star has also contributed to the soundtracks of Fifty Shades Darker and Ghostbusters.

The announcement came after Geiger shared a selfie on Instagram. He responded to a fan's question on the photo asking why he looked "different" recently.

Advertisement

The singer, who has worked alongside Hollywood's Emma Stone and Rainn Wilson in The Rocker, replied saying he had started talking about transitioning with a handful of his close friends and family about a month ago.

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

He said this had given him the courage to begin the process and telling his fans felt like the next step.

Geiger said, "Love it or hate it this is who I have been for a looooong time".

The singer's music collaborator Shaun Mendez showed his friend support by commenting "love u" with four love heart emojis.

Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Geiger shared a post this morning writing, "Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends".

The response from his fans online has so far been overwhelmingly positive with many calling the star an "inspiration".

One user wrote, "Proud of you". While another said, "Stay like this, stay happy".

If there have been any negative comments they are hard to find.