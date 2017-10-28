Best-selling children's author and comedian David Walliams will be in New Zealand early next month to promote his new novel Bad Dad.

Walliams, perhaps better known to grown-ups for his roles in TV sketch comedy Little Britain, will be in Christchurch on December 10 and at the Auckland Writers Festival on December 11.

The bestselling writer has gained renown for his quirky books, with a style that has been compared to quintessential children's author Roald Dahl - some of Walliams' books were illustrated by long-time Dahl collaborator Quentin Blake.

"I can't wait to come back and meet my young readers in Australia and New Zealand again," Walliams said through publisher HarperCollins Children's Books.

Advertisement

Publishing director Cristina Cappelluto said Walliams was "a global phenomenon in the world of publishing" and that his books had "revolutionised reading for children".

"His ability to wow fans is unprecedented, with global sales exceeding 20 million copies and his books translated into 53 languages."

Bad Dad is Walliams' 10th novel and is described as "a fast and furious, heart-warming, riches-to-rags story that will have readers on the edge of their seats, roaring with laughter and holding back the tears".

When Walliams was here in 2015 more than 2000 people turned out to see him in Auckland.

Queues snaked from the Aotea Centre to the nearby Auckland Town Hall as fans of all ages tried to secure his signature.

Walliams, who is also a judge on Britain's Got Talent, had the Aotea Centre crowd laughing as soon as he opened his mouth.

He has also recently announced his sixth picture book, Boogie Bear.