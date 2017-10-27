Martin Clunes has waded into the Harvey Weinstein scandal by accusing some actresses of openly flirting with producers.

Clunes, who worked alongside under-fire movie mogul Weinstein for Shakespeare In Love, was speaking during a charity event in aid of Ebony Horse Club, the Daily Mail reported.

Weinstein is now facing multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment from more than 40 woman.

According to The Sun, the 55-year-old Clunes told the audience: "Some of these actresses, there are some draped over him in a club.

"If I did that to them I'd be . . . I don't know. It's not news that these predators allowed some people to . . . I don't know.

"Of course it's absolutely ghastly. It's a form of prostitution - the oldest game in the book."

Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred in Shakespeare in Love, accused Weinstein of casting-couch abuses. Photo / File Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred in Shakespeare in Love, accused Weinstein of casting-couch abuses. Photo / File

The accusations against Weinstein, including from some of the world's most famous actresses, range from inappropriate massages to rape.

Among them is Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred alongside Clunes in the 1998 hit Shakespeare In Love, for which Weinstein won his first Oscar.