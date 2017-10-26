Ed Sheeran has met Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Joe Alwyn and says he is a "good dude".

The Shape of You hitmaker and Swift are close pals and have toured together and duetted on the track Everything Has Changed.

Sheeran, 26, hung out with Swift, 27, and Alwyn, 26, in London, and he has given the British actor his seal of approval.

The singer/songwriter was quizzed about Swift's new man by Roman Kemp on his Capital London Breakfast Show on Thursday, and he said: "She's been in London quite a bit. He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."

Sheeran has also been given a sneak peak of Swift's upcoming album Reputation and admits he's a fan of her new songs and the videos she's been making.

He said: "I think the songs are great, I think the visuals, she's really putting everything in to the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!"

Sheeran is recovering from a cycling crash in London in October that left him with a broken left elbow, broken right wrist and damaged ribs.