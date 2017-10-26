For months it has been claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate was due in late January 2018.

But on Wednesday UsWeekly made the claim that the unidentified Southern California woman was due before Christmas according to DailyMail.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Met Gala 2015. Photo / Getty

Kim, 37, and Kanye, 40, already have daughter North, aged four, and son Saint, aged one.

'Kim's surrogate is due before Christmas,' an insider told the weekly.

It was added that the stars are in 'regular contact' with the surrogate and the woman will be 'discussed' on an upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The publication also claimed that the famous couple's $20m Hidden Hills, California dream home, which is undergoing its second renovation, will be ready by Christmas as well.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side on August 29, 2016 in New York City. Photo / Getty Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side on August 29, 2016 in New York City. Photo / Getty

This is hard to believe as as recent photos have proven, there is no landscaping or pool around the large property, which was once owned by Lisa Marie Presley.

Kim's surrogate was spotted in Southern California on Tuesday.

The married mother-of-two was seen wearing a Nike T-shirt over her sizable bump and rolled-up shorts as she was getting into a black sedan car while her hands were full.

She has not been seen since mid September.