Vaughan Smith hosts our new weekly series Media Scrap, examining the most colourful moments to play out across New Zealand screens.

This week, there are meltdowns aplenty as Smith studies the latest developments in Married at First Sight and Mike Hosking comes to grips with the new Government.

Meanwhile, over in Ferndale, some young scallywags are smoking drugs with surprising results - and the country discovers a new timezone as Winston Peters leaves us hanging with his favourite game Waiting for Winnie.