A new medication ad has popped up in the US and it's got Eminem fans super excited.

The ad first drew fans' attention after Paul Rosenberg put a post on Instagram with a billboard in the background promoting a medication called "Revival".

The medication is spelled with a backwards "E", which Eminem's logo is known for, sending fans on a treasure hunt.

Reddit users tracked down the full ad online and found it was placed by Em's label Interscope Records, and when they followed the ad to its website, they found more clues.

First, "Revival" claims to treat the ailment "Atrox Rithimus" which isn't a real condition, it also prompts users to seek medical treatment with the phrase "I need a Doctor" - a song by Eminem and Dr Dre.

When fans called the ad's number, they were greeted by a voice which says: "Thank you for your interest in Revival, the number one slightly invasive treatment for Atrox Rithimus. You only get one shot to beat AR."

The last sentence is a reference to Eminem's 8 Mile hit Lose Yourself and I Need A Doctor​ reportedly also plays in the background.

If it is what we think it is, it seems Eminem's new album is titled Revival and is being touted as a cure - whether its for the world (Eminem recently took aim at Trump) or music, it's unclear, but if this is the marketing campaign then it's closer than we thought.

It would be Eminem's first album since 2013's Marshall Mathers LP 2.