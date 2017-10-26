Everybody knows the drudgery of a bad day in the office.

But, thankfully, for us non-famous normal people, that usually ends with the commute or a trip to the pub. If you're a Hollywood star, however, taking on a bad project will live, in full, shimmering technicolour, on record forever. Worse, there will be strangers who are paid money to critique your efforts.

Some stars have managed to avoid - or disobey - media training enough to tell the world what they really thought of that turkey they made: and here are some of the best.

Channing Tatum - GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra

The film adaptation of the popular US comic series went the distance at the global box office, earning $302 million, but no amount of money could convinced Tatum that he hadn't made a mistake by starring in the turkey.

Advertisement

Tatum claims he only took the role after being prodded into it by Paramount, with whom he had signed a three-film contract earlier in his career. "I f------ hate that movie," he said in a radio interview. "I hate that movie", adding that "the script wasn't any good".

George Clooney - Batman and Robin

Even now, 20 years later, Clooney makes a point of "always apologising for Batman and Robin", which he thought was so terrible it had killed off the franchise - until it was revived by Christopher Nolan a few years later. The saddest part? He genuinely thought it was a good idea at the time: "I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. Um, it wasn't."

Halle Berry - Catwoman

The DC Universe fared even worse for Halle Berry, who, three years after collecting her historic Best Actress Oscar, picked up a Razzie for her efforts in the ill-fated Catwoman.

She gamely turned up to the worst films award ceremony, though, and thanks Warner Bros "for casting me in this piece-of-s---, god-awful movie".

Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer - Grease II

The millions of fans who were hopelessly devoted to Grease weren't the only ones left disappointed by its lacklustre sequel. Main stars Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer were also distinctly underwhelmed - to put it lightly.

While Pfeiffer triumphed in Catwoman, a role Halle Berry despised, she was no Olivia Newton-John: "I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was," she said in 2007.

But while Pfeiffer struggled to return to Hollywood's fold after the flop - Scarface director Brian De Palma initially refused to let her audition for her next film - Caulfield bore the brunt of Grease II's reputation: "I learnt a pretty harsh lesson early on.

After Grease 2, the films I'd been promised never materialised. Michelle was smart. Right afterwards she did Scarface with Al Pacino. That showed that she had range, that she was versatile. Me? Well, I was stuck for a while with a reputation as a bubblegum actor."

Robert Pattinson - The (entire) Twilight Saga

While Pattinson won the attentions of teenage Harry Potter fans after playing the doomed Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, it was landing the main part in the blockbusting Twilight Saga films that made him a Hollywood star.

As tragic vampire Edward, Pattinson gained some considerable body shimmer for the role, several million dollars, and a girlfriend in co-star Kristen Stewart (they later split after she had an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders), but he never became a Twi-hard in the process.

"When I read it, it seems like a book that wasn't supposed to be published," he said of the series, which would go on to inspire other great works, such as EL James's Fifty Shades of Grey. He later admitted that the ending of the series was only bittersweet for the fans.

Christopher Plummer - The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is an internationally beloved feel-good film, but Christopher Plummer was not a fan from the off. In 2011 he told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie gave him his most challenging role: "I think the part in The Sound of Music was the toughest. Because it was so awful and sentimental and gooey. You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some miniscule bit of humor into it."

He reviles the movie so much that Plummer's even taken to calling it The Sound of Mucus.

Matt Damon - The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Ultimatum went on to win three Oscars and give Damon his biggest box office earner at the time, but that doesn't mean he liked the third film in his action trilogy.

Damon, who, let's not forget, wrote the Oscar-winning script for Good Will Hunting while he was still a student, took greatest umbrage with The Bourne Ultimatum's writer Tony Gilroy and his script.

"I don't blame Tony for taking a boatload of money and handing in what he handed in," Damon told GQ. "It's just that it was unreadable. This is a career-ender. I mean, I could put this thing up on eBay and it would be game over for that dude. It's terrible. It's really embarrassing. He was having a go, basically, and he took his money and left."

Ben Affleck - Daredevil

Affleck also won an Oscar for co-writing the script of Good Will Hunting, which was easy to forget during 2003, when he was best known for getting prematurely (and unsuccessfully) engaged to Jennifer Lopez and appearing in the video for her hit song Jenny From the Block. He also starred in the catastrophically bad Daredevil.

Affleck disliked the superhero film so much that it spurred him on to star as Batman in Zack Snyder's marginally better Batman Vs Superman. In 2016 he admitted that his motivation for taking the role was "I wanted for once to get one of these movies and do it right - to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much."

Kate Winslet - Titanic

James Cameron's juggernaut romance, Titanic, made "Kate from Reading" a star, and a rich one to boot. But the film's success has resulted in overkill for Winslet, who says that even the film's soundtrack makes her feel a little seasick: "I feel like throwing up when I hear it. No, I shouldn't say that. No, actually, I do feel like throwing up," she told MTV in 2012.

'I wish I could say, "Oh listen, everybody! It's the Celine Dion song!" But I don't.

'I just have to sit there, you know, kind of straight-faced with a massive internal eye roll.'

Matthew Goode - Leap Year

Goode took a pragmatic approach to sappy rom-com Leap Year, in which he starred. He famously told The Telegraph: "I just know that there are a lot of people who will say it is the worst film of 2010", but that the film's appeal lay in its convenience as a job, rather than it's artistry:

"That was the main reason I took it - so that I could come home at the weekends," he said. "It wasn't because of the script, trust me. I was told it was going to be like The Quiet Man with a Vaughan Williams soundtrack, but in the end it turned out to have pop music all over it. A bit like Chasing Liberty again. Do I feel I let myself down? No. Was it a bad job? Yes, it was. But, you know, I had a nice time and I got paid."

Jamie Lee Curtis - Virus

Nearly 20 years after its release, preposterous alien invasion movie Virus has achieved a cult status, but star Jamie Lee Curtis remains unconvinced.

She told Wenn in 2010 that she regrets making the "piece of s--- movie", deriding it as "an unbelievably bad movie; just bad from the bottom."

"There's a scene where I'm running away from this alien and I actually hide under the stairs. I come down some stairs and then duck up underneath them and I'm quivering and this big thing comes down the stairs and I'm freaking hiding under the stairs! This is something that can open walls of steel and I'm hiding under stairs!"

Much like a virus, there appeared to be no cure for the film - Curtis just had to ride it out: "It was maybe the only time I've known something was just bad and there was nothing I could do about it."

Marlon Brando - The Freshman

The Hollywood great had little to say about Frank Oz's 1990 comedy, but what he did wasn't good, dismissing it as "lousy".

The Freshman, however, was far better received by critics, making it a unique offering: usually when an actor hates a film, the critics agree with them.

Katherine Heigl - Knocked Up

Judd Apatow's goofy pregnancy comedy triumphed at the box office and among the critics, but Katherine Heigl found the film's latest sexism difficult to swallow.

Heigl, who maintained that working on Apatow's set was the "best filming experience of her career", nonetheless told Vanity Fair that she found Knocked Up: "A little sexist. It paints the women as shrews, as humourless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. I had a hard time with it, on some days. I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy?"

Micky Rourke - Passion Play

For former boxer Micky Rourke, 2010's dive-bombingly bad circus-themed drama Passion Play was just the latest in a string of bad career choices. Rourke, who plays a former heroin-addict-cum-jazz trumper, who falls in love with a woman who has real wings (Megan Fox), said "Terrible. Another terrible movie. But, you know, in your career and all the movies you make, you're going to make dozens of terrible ones." When he was told the film was getting a limited release, he quite understood, replying: "That's because it's not very good."

Nicole Kidman - Australia

Kidman is famed for not watching the films she appears in, but she did see Baz Luhrmann's big-budget blockbuster Australia, and she wasn't too happy.

She told a Sydney radio station: "I can't look at this movie and be proud of what I've done... It's just impossible for me to connect to it emotionally."