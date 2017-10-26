Tom Felton (left) as Draco Malfoy, with Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter. PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES Tom Felton (left) as Draco Malfoy, with Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter. PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Rotorua fans have been abuzz with the news English actor Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, is in town for a visit.

The actor has been spotted out and about at Ponsonby Rd Lounge Bar, Pig and Whistle and Polynesian Spa.

He has also posted photos on his Instagram account, including one showing him relaxing beside Lake Rotorua. He has 3.8 million followers on Instagram.



A Matamata woman was lucky enough to get a selfie with Felton at Eat Streat on Wednesday night.

Lara Vink was having some drinks with friends at Sobar and, "guess what, there he was. Draco Malfoy in the flesh".

She said she literally climbed over the table and ran towards him.

"Then I asked him if I could please have a picture with him because I am a massive fan of Harry Potter, and also my sister, and I wanted to send her the picture."

Rotorua's Kahu Bennett, left, and Tania Taspell meet Tom Felton in Auckland. Photo/Supplied Rotorua's Kahu Bennett, left, and Tania Taspell meet Tom Felton in Auckland. Photo/Supplied

She said he said, "yeah sure, no problem", and took the selfie.

It was a magical moment, she said.

Rotorua district councillor Tania Tapsell and her sister Kahu Bennett met Felton at a VIP party at Armageddon in Auckland last weekend - where the actor was a guest.

She said she had a big chat to him about politics and acting, and she found out it was his first time in New Zealand.

She told him he had to check out Rotorua because it was the culture capital and a beautiful city that he would love.

"To see him come down is awesome."

Miss Tapsell said Felton was an intelligent and kind person - "he was very interested in New Zealand".

"I believe it shows that Rotorua is a top destination while visiting New Zealand."

Comments on the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook post saying he appeared to be in Rotorua included, "Imagine if we met him", "I'm keeping my phone on me at work for the chance he comes in" and "The search is on".

One Facebook user said, "These are the times when I kick myself for moving to Tauranga" and another said, "Saw him in Pig and Whistle tonight and was too nervous to ask for a picture. Many regrets."

Felton, 30, began appearing in commercials when he was 8 for companies such as Commercial Union and Barclaycard.

His screen debut was in The Borrowers, in 1997, playing Peagreen Clock and he played the role of Louis T Leonowens in Anna and the King in 1999.

He won two MTV Movie Awards for Best Villain in 2010 and 2011, for his performances in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

Felton also appeared in the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

His 2016 films include the historical drama Risen, and the period biopic A United Kingdom.

Last year, he also appeared on The Flash as CSI Julian Albert/Doctor Alchemy.