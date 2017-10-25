Married at First Sight star Haydn Daniels has taken to social media to dispute a fellow contestant's claims they were treated poorly on the popular reality show.

"Media Works have been fantastic with myself and cast of MAFS nz," he wrote.

Daniels' post follows Lacey Swanepol's claims she felt picked on by producers and that her mental health concerns were not taken seriously, even after she asked to speak with a therapist to deal with all the negative attention she was receiving.

"I will always be the villain of the first season of Married at First Sight," Swanepol said. "I get they wanted drama, but I just thought 'please pick on someone else'."

After reading her comments Daniels felt he needed to publicly address her complaints.

"It was disappointing to read an article this morning from a certain contestant regarding Media Works treatment of her," his Facebook post read. "They have gone above and beyond in their duty of care to ensure we are informed and well advised."

Married at First Sight season 1 episode 2 Luke and Lacey Married at First Sight season 1 episode 2 Luke and Lacey

MediaWorks also disputed Swanepol's claims, denying that it took a month for them to book her into therapy and saying they do not edit characters, the show simply reflects the contestants true selves.

"Lacey, like all Married at First Sight participants, was offered ongoing access to a psychologist as well as 24/7 access to network executives," a spokesman said.

In contrast Daniels had nothing but praise for the show, saying his publicity team had done "a phenomenal job" and ending his post with gratitude to the network.

"So Media Works thank you," he wrote on his post, which also happened to begin with an expression of interest to star in the next season of another New Zealand reality show, Survivor.