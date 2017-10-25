Former child actor Corey Feldman has launched an Indiegogo fundraising page designed to raise $10 million (NZ $14 million) to create a documentary that he says would expose a network of Hollywood paedophiles.

The 46-year-old has spoken about how he and fellow child star Corey Haim were abused by high-profile people in Hollywood while they were still kids.

Feldman says that he is reluctant at this point to name names, citing security concerns for his family. Since calling on others to come forward, Feldman has been arrested for marijuana possession and says an attempt has been made on his life.

Feldman says on his Indiegogo page that the $10 million for the film would ensure it doesn't need studio input.

U asked 4 it....U got it...LETS DO THIS! https://t.co/QQMnEpBTmW — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

So far $US23,000 has been raised with more than 300 people supporting the project.

Donors can buy an executive producer title with a $US1 million donation to the project.

For a donation of $US100,000, they can have their name included in the film titles and a donation of $US1000 buys a 'personal email of gratitude' from Feldman.

"What I'm proposing is a plan that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also bring down potentially a paedophile ring that I've been aware of since I was a child," he said.

Feldman said he could name six of the predators, one of whom is still "very powerful".

"I know that there's thousands others that have experienced what I have experienced in the entertainment industry and I also know there's peers of mine who know what I'm talking about and know all the details but have been afraid to come forward with their own truths,' he added.

NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!🙏🏼😇 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 20, 2017

"Ever since I even discussed the fact that I had this plan, my life has turned into utter chaos. I've experienced things like never before. I've been silenced my whole life but over the last few days, since I made that announcement, I've been arrested and had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was going to be killed," he said.

Several of his band members had suddenly quit in fear of their lives, he added, and he was now "very alone".

Last year he spoke about how he and Haim were targeted.

"With me, there were some molestations, and it did come from several hands, so to speak, but with Corey, his was direct rape, whereas mine was not actual rape. And his also occurred when he was 11," he told The Hollywood Reporter.