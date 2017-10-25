Meadow Walker has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche over her father Paul Walker's death in November 2013.

The 18-year-old only child of the actor reached a resolution with Porsche on October 16 with terms of the settlement confidential, according to a report Tuesday by The Blast according to DailyMail.



Both parties as part of the terms requested the dismissal of the wrongful death case.

Meadow sued Porsche in 2015 claiming that her actor father was trapped by a faulty seatbelt and burned alive while in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

The lawsuit also alleged that Porsche knew the Carrera GT had a history of 'instability and control issues'.

Court documents also showed that Paul's father, Paul William Walker III, also settled his own lawsuit against Porsche.

Meadow previously was awarded $10.1 million in a 2016 settlement from the estate of Roger Rodas.

Rodas, 38, was behind the wheel of the Carrera GT and also died in the crash.

Paul died aged 40 in a high-speed fiery crash over Thanksgiving weekend in November 2013 after attending his charity event for typhoon victims.

The Porsche was going between 80 and 93 mph in a 45 mph zone when it careened off the road striking a concrete lamp post and two trees and becoming engulfed in flames.

Paul was filming Furious 7 at the time of his death and his brothers Caleb and Cody served as stand-ins to finish his scenes.



Meadow is Paul's daughter with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros and her godfather is Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel.

She has become popular on social media with more than one million followers on Instagram.