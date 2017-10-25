Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has a unique perspective on his job: he compares helming the new Marvel adventure with helping a group of children pilot a boat.

"Actors just want to be loved. They want to be loved and adored and they want to be reassured. And they are like children. And this movie experience was like having a boat and all of the people operating the boat were all like six years old and you're trying to explain to them how to operate the different things they're doing on the boat. And try and keep them from crying and keep them happy the entire time. That's what it's like. That's what I think directing is like."

The 42-year-old actor, writer and director, known for comedies like What We Do in the Shadows, says he also had to convince some of his actors of his vision.

"Sometimes they don't understand how cool they are going to look in the movie. So sometimes people are like, 'What do I do here?' It's like, 'Trust me. You're going to look so cool on this poster and in this movie you're going to be so cool and all your kids are going to love you even more. They're going to be so proud of you. You'll thank me'. And it's true. But they didn't thank me."

Taika Waititi with the cast of Thor: Ragnarok. Photo / Getty Taika Waititi with the cast of Thor: Ragnarok. Photo / Getty

Waititi says that while Jeff Goldblum's character in his new movie - eccentric dictator, Grandmaster, ruler of Sakaar - may be similar to some Hollywood directors, he personally considers himself closer to Chris Hemsworth's Thor character.

"He's the one trying to keep everything together. Hulk, come over this way, Banner come here. He's like trying to get all of the pieces together and get everyone, get home and save Asgard. And that's like me - I was just trying to save this movie."

Thor: Ragnarok hits theatres in the U.S. on 3 November.

