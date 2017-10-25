Marilyn Manson has dismissed his bassist whose former girlfriend accused him of rape, as the furore over film mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged abuses spread to the music industry.

Manson announced on Twitter he had "decided to part ways" with longtime band member Jeordie White, who goes by the stage-name Twiggy Ramirez.

The 48-year-old also wrote on Instagram that "this is a sad day".





I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.

White responded to the firing with a statement to Metal Injection: "I wish to spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. I will be taking a leave of absence from Marilyn Manson and regrettably will not be performing on the upcoming tour."

The dismissal came five days after Jessicka Addams, a fellow Goth rock singer best known as the frontwoman of the band Jack Off Jill, accused White of abuseincluding rape during their relationship in the 1990s.

Jessicka, who generally goes by her first name only, wrote on Facebook that White raped her with his hand around her neck and that her screams of "No" were loud enough that a roommate intervened.

In an echo of the unfolding scandal around Weinstein, Jessicka said a male-dominated music industry told her to stay quiet.

"The label blatantly feared the big machine behind Marilyn Manson would use their power to destroy not only Jack Off Jill, but my name, Jessicka, as well," she wrote.

I have lived with the overwhelming shame and guilt of being raped for well over 20 years now. Like many survivors, I... Posted by Jessicka Addams on Friday, 20 October 2017

"The pressure and guilt of the inevitable repercussions of my rape story affecting my band's livelihood, happiness and success kept me silent for years," said Jessicka, who with Jack Off Jill later toured as an opening act for Manson.

White has not responded to the accusations and did not immediately return a request for comment.

A website and Twitter account that promotes his music earlier voiced support for White without further elaboration.

Jessicka went public as a growing number of women in Hollywood - including Manson's ex-fiancee, Rose McGowan - accuse Weinstein and other men in the film industry of sexual abuse.

Manson, controversial for his ghoulish appearance and lyricism that dabbles in the occult, dismissed White as the singer recovers from an injury when a stage prop fell on him at an October 1 concert in New York.

The band is due to resume the tour on November 5.