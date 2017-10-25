The news out of Nickelodeon shows how cases involving power and inappropriate behavior infect most every corner of Hollywood.

Last Thursday, Nickelodeon fired "Loud House" showrunner Chris Savino over allegations made by at least a dozen women.

On Monday, Savino apologized to victims and colleagues in a Facebook post.

(L-R) Producer Karen Malach, writer Karla Sakas Shropshire and executive producer Chris Savino speak during The Loud House event presented by Nickelodeon. Photo / Getty (L-R) Producer Karen Malach, writer Karla Sakas Shropshire and executive producer Chris Savino speak during The Loud House event presented by Nickelodeon. Photo / Getty

"I am deeply sorry and I am ashamed," he wrote, while acknowledging that he had failed to foster a culture built on respect.

"Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and communications created an unacceptable environment," wrote Savino, who called the events surrounding his firing "a difficult but valuable lesson."

The "Loud House" creator added that he had "nothing but the deepest respect for the bravery of the women who have spoken out."

At least 12 women have accused Savino of behaving inappropriately - including threats of retribution after breakups and workplace sexual advances spanning more than a decade - as first reported by Cartoon Brew.

Nickelodeon first suspended Savino when the accusations came to light.

After he was fired last week, the network told Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday in a statement: "We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct."

Anne Walker Farrell, a director on Netflix's "BoJack Horseman," tweeted after Savino's suspension that he sexually harassed her 15 years ago.

Savino, who has been in the business since the early '90s, previously worked on such animated shows as "Dexter's Laboratory" and "The Powerpuff Girls." "Loud House," which centers on a boy's life amid a house full of sisters, was his first series as creator.

Since the New Yorker and the New York Times broke stories this month on women in the industry accusing Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault - his accusers now number more than 40 - other male executives and directors have come under fire, such as Roy Price at Amazon Studios and writer-director James Toback.

"Loud House," now in its second season, continues to air on Nickelodeon, with a third season set for next year.