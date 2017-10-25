Kyle Sandilands has revealed the number of coffees he drinks every day and quite frankly, it's shocking.

The KIIS FM host, whose radio show with Jackie O is the number one FM brekky program in Sydney, spoke exclusively to news.com.au about what he eats and drinks in a typical day.

Rising at 4.45am on weekdays, Kyle said he has nothing until he arrives at the studio.

"I'll have coffee and then there's some sort of toasted sandwich thing provided at 7.30, a ham sandwich with tomato on it," he said.

"By lunchtime, I'm in Kings Cross eating some f**king foul healthy chicken thing with spinach and all this other s**t that I don't even like.

"But I eat it because all my friends are into injecting themselves with steroids to pretend they're fit. So they're all sitting around like they've been at the gym all day but they've just been whacking themselves up with needles. Top blokes. So I'm eating the same rubbish they're eating."

For dinner, Kyle told news.com.au that he eats "the Paleo Pete [Evans] s**t, which is quite good".

After hearing her co-host list his daily food intake, Jackie O called "BS" and accused him of lying.

"That's the truth," Kyle insisted, before adding that he was forced to clean up his act after some health problems. "I was almost dead last year. My problem was I'd drink way too much coffee and I was drinking Coca Cola like it was water. Now I've swapped over to water."

He might have ditched the Coke, but he's still smashing a huge number of coffees every day.

What's the exact number?

"30," Kyle told news.com.au, which includes at least 12 during the KIIS FM breakfast show from 6-9am.

"He does guzzle them very quick," Jackie O said.

We reached out to nutritionist and health scientist, Kristen Beck, to find out what sort of effect a 30-coffees-a-day habit would have on someone.

"As a general rule, the research seems to say no more than around three cups (400mg caffeine) is considered as an acceptable dose of caffeine," Ms Beck told news.com.au.

"Caffeine's main effect on the body is to trigger the release of adrenaline, which gives you a 'kick' by increasing your heart rate and boosting concentration and mental alertness. The more caffeine you consume, the more you build up a tolerance to its effects (so you want to drink more).

"By the time you have worked up to 30 cups per day it is likely that your adrenal glands are far less sensitive to caffeine. Chronic, long term, intake of caffeine is a little like 'flogging a dead horse' - your adrenal system is built for short-term stress response - not to power you through your everyday life."

Ms Beck said that someone who drinks 30 coffees a day "may experience difficulty sleeping" and "is also very likely to be extremely dehydrated, as caffeine acts as a diuretic".

"We all have different tolerances to caffeine but given the amount he is drinking, the caffeine would definitely affect his behaviour," she said.

That could include "increased alertness, more likely to become agitated and/or aggressive or hyperactive".

"It is however, my guess is that he would have been drinking large amounts of coffee for a long time - which would mean it is actually more likely that his behaviour would be noticeably different if he was to actually stop or pull back on his coffee intake, because he would be likely to experience severe headaches, energy slumps and exhaustion."

To summarise, Kyle's coffee addiction could lead to a latte problems.