As far as rumours go, this one sank faster than the Titanic.

wky12.com reported overnight that movie star Leonardo Dicaprio was moving to Whangarei, saying that he was tired of the LA lifestyle.

The first clue that this was "fake news" is the site itself - buried within wky12.com is a disclaimer that the site is satirical.

"Most articles on this website are works of fantasy or satire and are not true."

The site claimed DiCaprio said: "I've been to Whangarei, New Zealand a couple of times over the years and the people there are real... they're genuine, and yeah every community has its problems but the people there are good, decent people and they care about their community."

Any self respecting Whangarei resident will tell you that everything in that statement is true.

Apart from, sadly, the "fact" about Dicaprio.

It is also a quote that has been applied to the actor before - he has been reported as moving to Ireland.

Funnily enough, Bruce Willis used the exact same quote when he said "Yippee-ki-yay, Kansas, here I come".

And so did Justin Bieber who thought "baby, baby, baby, I'm off to Cork, Ireland."

Maybe a bad romance was behind Lady Gaga saying the exact same thing when she was moving to Michigan. And Eminem must have lost himself in the moment in deciding to shift to Texas.

Yes folks, the news is indeed fake.

Whangarei residents responded accordingly on Facebook.

"Yeah Leo is moving in with me in good old "Hikurangi" Northland!!" reckoned Daph Pawson Ginders

"He bought a house down McClintock Street apparently'', said Ngaroimata Meha-Edwards

But the best quip of all?

"Hope he's got gumboots and onesies !" said Karen Walker.