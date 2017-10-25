Mark Wahlberg is one of the very few teen pop sensations who successfully transitioned into an acclaimed international movie star - but even he has one big career regret.

Was it calling his band Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch? Nope.

In fact, Wahlberg, 41, claims the one thing he's not so proud of was his role in the hit 1997 film Boogie Nights.

The actor, a devout Catholic, jokingly told the Chicago Tribune : "I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I've made some poor choices in my past."

When asked to elaborate, he added: "Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list."

It's definitely a surprising admission from the star, given the movie's overwhelming popularity.

In the widely-acclaimed film, Wahlberg played '70s porn star Dirk Diggler, a young dishwasher who rose to fame for his good looks and impressively large ... assets.

However, after finding fame, Diggler gets caught up in the drug scene and spirals out of control.

American rapper and actor, Marky Mark, aka Mark Wahlberg, circa 1991. Photo / Getty

The drama made $55 million worldwide at the box office, and currently has a 92 per cent approval rating on film review site Rotten Tomatoes, which states that:

"Grounded in strong characters, bold themes, and subtle storytelling, Boogie Nights is a groundbreaking film both for director P.T. Anderson and star Mark Wahlberg."