The Kardashians have just signed a huge deal with the E! network for another five seasons.

According to TMZ, the contract will see the family pocket $192.9 million AUD in return for their Keeping Up With The Kardashians show pumping out new episodes until 2019.

In her role as 'momager', Kris Jenner negotiated the deal and is entitled to a $19.2 million AUD chunk of the sum in manager fees.

Caption this.... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

It's up to the Kardashians to decide how to split up the remaining $173 million AUD, of which Kris Jenner will also get a slice.

The new deal is a 50 per cent increase on the five-season deal they signed back in 2015 and comes despite the fact the show's ratings are dropping in the US.

According to Kate Knibbs from The Ringer, the past few seasons of the show have moved into "startlingly dark territory" and viewers have been turned off.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are seen filming scenes for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on September 24, 2012 in Miami, Florida. Photo / Getty Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are seen filming scenes for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on September 24, 2012 in Miami, Florida. Photo / Getty

"Cast members have experienced severe emotional hardship, including addiction issues, mental health challenges, and the armed robbery and assault of Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

But despite featuring storylines based on these real, serious issues, KUWTK viewership is on a steep decline, and the family ties that made it so charming have frayed beyond recognition," Knibbs writes.

(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Show. Photo / Getty (L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Show. Photo / Getty

"The show reached its highest peaks in popularity as its titular sisters got married and had babies, but the more recent life chapters it has explored, such as the dissolution of long-term relationships and prolonged health problems, have proved less fan-friendly."