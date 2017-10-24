One of R Kelly's ex-girlfriend's has opened up about her relationship with the performer.

Kitti Jones, who spoke to Buzzfeed over the summer about her time in Kelly's alleged 'cult', has spoken out against to say she was physically abused by the singer, and that he forced her to have sex with other women according to DailyMail.

Jones told the Rolling Stone that she met Kelly in 2011 at an after-party for a concert in Dallas - and that the two quickly began texting regularly.

About two months later, she claims that Kelly, who is now 50, paid for the Dallas-based radio DJ to visit him in Denver. Almost as soon as she arrived, Jones said he immediately started masturbating in front of her.

Later that year she said she began falling for Kelly and left her job to move in with him in Chicago.

Jones says Kelly had made references to having 'raised' other women, but didn't tell her that he was in relationships with them - which she alleges that he was.

Nearly as soon as she uprooted her whole life, Jones claims that Kelly started to enforce strict rules similar to those that other women have alleged.

She said he forced her to wear baggy sweatpants and became controlling - making her update him on her whereabouts constantly.



'He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid b**** [and] don't ever get in his business,' she told Rolling Stone.

Soon after that, she recalled that Kelly moved her into his recording studio with two of his other girlfriends. There, she says he went to great lengths to ensure the three women never found out about each other.

'If you disclose your relationship with him [to another woman] - how long you've known him or whatever - you can get beat,' Jones alleged.

'He doesn't want in any way for one girl to feel more like "Oh we're close than you guys." Even though we knew deep down we're all living there, we didn't address it.'

Jones said he often took away her phone or starved her as a punishment if she didn't follow his strict orders.

Then, in 2013, things took a turn for the worse.

Jones claims that in March of that year Kelly brought another of his girlfriends over to where he was keeping her and forced her to perform oral sex on Jones.

'He told me, "I raised her. I've trained this b****. This is my pet,"' she told Rolling Stone.

Around that time she claims Kelly also started forcing her to have intercourse with other women - and says he would threaten her if she said no.

Jones described that period as 'six months of hell,' and said that as it came to an end she found herself contemplating suicide.

'If I wasn't getting slapped, I wasn't eating or my phone was gone,' she claims.

'I just said, "I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault. I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?"'

So finally, at her lowest point, she claims she finally left Kelly's clutches on an afternoon she told him she was taking her son shopping in Dallas.

Immediately after she left she said they talked occasionally and had an 'amicable' relationship.

But when she went to see him in Dallas two months later - Jones claims Kelly assaulted her on his tour bus, and said they have not spoken since.

Kelly's representative denied 'any claim of wrongdoing or any kind of mistreatment,' when approached by the Rolling Stone.

This is the second time that Jones has spoken out about her alleged relationship with Kelly.

In July she spoke to Buzzfeed along with two of Kelly's other ex-girlfriends - bringing to light Kelly's alleged 'cult' of young women he reportedly holds against their will at his homes in Chicago and Atlanta.

In that interview, Jones said women who live with him are forced to call him Daddy, and said he controls every aspect of their lives. She also said that he films all of their sexual activity.

Kelly was also accused of brainwashing a number of young women and effectively treating them as sexual slaves by several families and three former employees.

Over the summer it was revealed that Kelly was evicted from a recording studio where he allegedly kept members of his 'sex cult' after the premises were destroyed by late-night parties and the singer's guests throwing up and defecating in the hallways.

The R&B superstar was served with an eviction notice in May 2015 by the owner of the shared premises in downtown Chicago.

'Tenants' invitees have soiled one of the hallways in the building with vomit, urine, and what is believed to be human feces,' stated the plaintiff, real estate company C/R Adlake Limited Partnership, in an eviction summons obtained by DailyMail.com.