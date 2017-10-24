Horrified viewers say they were left throwing up during the sickening gore-filled scenes of a new BBC drama called Gunpowder.

The show chronicles the notorious plot to blow up the House of Lords in 1605, with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington playing his ancestor and mastermind of the plan, Robert Catesby, The Daily Mail reports.

However, as viewers tuned into the eagerly anticipated period series, many were left with a foul taste in their mouths when a young priest was hung, drawn and quartered alive.

Thank you #Gunpowder! I did not want to throw-up but I did! I know that sort of violence happened but did not need to see it graphically! — Gillian Reeves (@Gillyreeves) October 21, 2017

This execution scene is one of the most painful things I've ever witnessed on TV #Gunpowder — Megan 🐝 (@meganmaryrose) October 21, 2017

It's rare for a TV programme to make me feel physically sick. Not sure if I want to carry on watching! #Gunpowder — Pheonixespi (@Fromtheashes18) October 21, 2017

In the grotesque sequence, Daniel Smith (Thom Ashley) is dropped from the gallows and sliced open before his insides are ripped from his body as he issues ear-piercing screams.

The priest also has his hands and feet chopped off in the vile torture scenes, dubbed by one fan as one of the "most painful scenes on television".

And as if that wasn't enough, the executioner then goes onto proudly show off the priest's head as a trophy kill to the crowd after it is dipped it in tar.

Elsewhere in the show, Lady Dorothy (Sian Webber) is paraded through the cheering crowds in bare feet and a nightdress.

The humiliating scenes bare a striking similarity to that of Cersei's nude walk of shame in Game Of Thrones' iconic season five finale.

Lady Dorothy is then stripped to be executed and crushed beneath what appeared to be four kettle-bells.

Reflecting on the violent project, series star Harington hailed the historic drama as "his baby".

"I loved being involved as a producer in this from genesis, from coming up with the idea to finding a brilliant writer that wanted to do it with us, to finding a brilliant director who wanted to direct it with us, to casting it.

"You know, I was involved from the very start. I understand now what they mean when they say, 'It's my baby'."

Viewers, however, flooded social media with their disgust at its savage violence which left little to the imagination.

#Gunpowder is a difficult one. Many will accept and continue to watch such harsh violence while others may choose to turn it off. — Megan-Anne (@MeganAnneFilm) October 21, 2017

anyone else nearly throw up watching the first episode of #Gunpowder? 😂 — Alice 🦄 (@alicee_peterss) October 23, 2017

#Gunpowder made me throw up aye but at least it's historically accurate 👍👍 — Frankie Selby (@FrankieSelby) October 22, 2017

Woah #Gunpowder is brutal! Spent the first half hiding behind a cushion and trying not to throw up! 😩 — Julia McWatt (@juliamcwatt) October 21, 2017

The BBC has defended the scenes, claiming they were historically accurate, and said that viewers were warned before the start of the show.

A spokesman said: "The scenes aired after 9.30pm with a clear warning given to viewers before the episode started.

"The methods depicted are grounded in historical fact and reflect what took place during the time of the gunpowder plot."