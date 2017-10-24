Just the ticket

If you sing in the car, you may want to think twice about doing it in Canada.

A 38-year-old father of two, Taoufik Moalla, told the Montreal Gazette he was driving to the grocery store when he popped a CD into his car stereo. His jam of choice? C+C Music Factory's 1990 hit Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now). He sang along, then suddenly he heard the wail of a siren behind him. "I stopped and four police came, two on each side, and checked the inside of the car. Then they asked me if I screamed. I said, 'No, I was just singing.' "The police checked his licence and registration, and then gave Moalla a $149 ticket for screaming in public. Montreal's police website says the city's noise bylaws vary by borough, but in general, "Noise resulting from cries, clamours, singing, altercations or cursing and any other form of uproar" is among the categories of prohibited noise. Moalla said he wasn't singing especially loud - just as loud as you would sing if "you are happy and you like this song".

Pie in the sky

Now that the pie is secure, Winston demands an unreasonably large bite, while James points out that he's not even allowed a proper bite, not that he wants one anyway because the beef is not organic as he was told. Jacinda tells them both to shut up about the damn pie, the whole point was to just make sure Bill didn't get any. Bill meanwhile sits quietly waiting for Winston to throw the pie against the wall in a fit of pique or just simply drop it like he did the last two times he got a pie. Bill knows all he needs to do is wait for this to happen, and in three years he'll have $5 and can get a pie all to himself.

Wig theory No.1

Bryce and Wendy found this red-hair coloured wig at Stanmore Bay yesterday and would love to know how it ended up in the sea! Can anybody enlighten us on the story behind it? (Theory 1: Boozed-up, dress-up party on a boat; someone dressed as Ginger Spice; high winds got the better of wig).

Advertisement

Contraceptive confusion

A pharmacist shares on Reddit: "One day in the pharmacy, a girl comes to the counter requesting a refill for her birth control. We pulled up her profile and realised we couldn't refill it because she just got a 28-day fill less than two weeks ago. When we asked what happened to the other one, she said she was out. Apparently, both she and her boyfriend were each taking a pill each and was adamant that was how they needed to prevent pregnancy."